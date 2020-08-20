Nigeria: Nothing Wrong With Mamman Daura, He's On Routine Trip to UK - Family Source

20 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AS speculations continue to trail the health condition of Mallam Mamman Daura, a nephew of the President, Muhammadu Buhari who has reportedly flown abroad for urgent medical treatment, a family source has said that the trip was a routine one that was long-planned.

An online news platform had reported that Daura, known to be one of the powerful men behind the Buhari Presidency, was flown to the United Kingdom.

"Daura, 79, was said to have been flown in a private jet to the UK on Wednesday after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to coronavirus since last Friday," the report had stated.

But a source close to the family who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity said that there was no truth in the report which alleged that Mallam Daura exhibited respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the source, "He (Mamman Daura) is there (in London) on a routine trip, it was long-planned. There is nothing wrong with Mamman Daura. You should ignore the online platform."

Vanguard reports that Daura's routine trip came at a time the Federal Government was yet to lift the ban imposed on international flights as one of the ways of curtailing the further spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Federal government had on Monday announced that international flights will resume August 29, 2020.

