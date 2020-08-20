Mauritius: E-Platform Launched to Facilitate Submission of Claims Regarding Loss Caused By MV Wakashio

press release

Government has launched an E-Platform in order to facilitate the submission of claims with regard to any person or entity who has sustained a loss or damage caused outside the MV Wakashio by contamination resulting from the escape or discharge of bunker oil, the cost of preventive measures as a consequence of the grounding of the ship and ensuing oil pollution.

Those afflicted by the oil spill, are requested to submit a claim on the following website, http://blueconomy.govmu.org. Every claim made therein will be channelled to the ship owners' and/or insurer for assessment and approval.

All claims, other than those already compensated for in any manner whatsoever, should be substantiated by clear documentary evidence such as an invoice, work sheets, log of activities or equipment, explanatory notes, accounts and photographs. It is the responsibility of the claimants to submit sufficient evidence to support their claims with clear justifications to be provided in form of an attachment so as to explain the amount being claimed.

The State of Mauritius holds the ship owner and insurer liable for all the losses and damage caused outside the ship by contamination resulting from the escape or discharge of bunker oil from the ship, the cost of preventive measures sustained and intends to claim for compensation for such losses and damages, from the ship owner and insurer.