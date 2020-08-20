Mauritius: Education - Reception Celebrates the Achievement of Hsc 2019 Laureates

press release

The outstanding performance of the Laureates who sat for the 2019 Cambridge Higher School Certificate (HSC) examinations was celebrated, today, during a reception held at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Tower, in Ebène Cyber-city. Gifts were also presented to the Laureates by the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun.

In her address, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun, congratulated the Laureates for their success and stated that this accomplishment marks the culmination of hard work, dedication and perseverance of the students, as well as the support they have received from their families. She advised parents to encourage their children to not only perform well academically but also to develop a healthy lifestyle so that they become exemplary citizens and make their close ones, educators and Mauritius proud.

HSC, the Vice-Prime Minister pointed out, was a testing experience, but higher education is a further challenge still. Thus, she called upon the Laureates to focus on character development and to further broaden their skills, along with their academic studies. These aspects are the prerequisites to forge young people into the future leaders of Mauritius, she added.

As regards the Covid-19 pandemic, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun expressed conviction that it is offering an opportunity to build tertiary education systems that are more innovative and supportive. Government, she said, has facilitated the continuity of tertiary education through digital education, offered by online and local universities, in order to compensate for the limited choice of international tertiary universities in this dire situation.

According to her, talent and intelligence are never confined geographically and neither restricted to specific institutions. She therefore observed that blended learning, which combines classroom learning with online learning, is becoming the new norm. She appealed for a change of mindset among stakeholders as the alternate modes of learning will now be the new standard in the education sector.

Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun highlighted that as ambassadors of education for the country, the Laureates have the responsibility of carrying the Mauritian banner very high in their quest for knowledge and also rise up to challenges. She expressed confidence that they shall harness the tools of ICT in the fields of research while contributing to the progress of Mauritius.

'With the advent of technology and development in the field of telecommunications, you will have more flexibility in deciding how and where to work, with greater opportunity to restructure and reshape your life as well as your country whether from here, or abroad. The choice is yours,' the Vice-Prime Minister concluded.