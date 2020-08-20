Malawi: Organisation Donates School Block in Rumphi

Rumphi — Development Action for Marginalized Rural Areas (DAMRA) Monday handed over a school block furnished with desks and other teaching and learning materials to Chibanja North Primary School in Rumphi.

Receiving the donation, Chibanja North Primary School head teacher, Grace Simkonda said the donation would ease teaching and learning challenges at the school.

She said the school was established in 2012 to decongest nearby primary schools, but had operated with two school blocks and temporary shelters which failed to provide a good learning environment.

She said sometimes learners failed to concentrate as they could seat on wet floor as the school is situated on wetland.

"This donation will promote quality in our service delivery which is a big challenge in most schools due to poor infrastructure and learning and teaching materials.

"In the absence of enough teaching materials, teachers fail to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities to improve learners' performance," Simkonda said.

Mzuzu City acting chief education officer, Penjani Gausi acknowledged shortage of school resources in most primary schools saying this has negatively affected both teaching and learning.

"Much as government is committed to providing good services to its citizens, it relies on partners to complement its efforts in provision of quality education services," he said.

DAMRA board chairperson, Duncan Mkandawire said his organization is committed to complementing government efforts to provide quality services to its citizens in various aspects of life.

"We are urging members of this community to take care of the structure we are handing over today because it will serve the children of the same community. If you take care of the materials given some good things might come your way in future," Mkandawire said.

The organization has constructed a school block and purchased teaching and learning materials to the tune of over K25 million with financial assistance from International Project Aid (IPA)