Malawi: Toriah Breaks Up With Jay Jay Cee - Set to Drop 'Birimankhwe'

20 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harold Kapindu

Barely a fortnight after female hip hop artist, Toriah released her first love song "Gangster Love" citing lack of experience, the lady is back with a breakup song.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Toriah confirmed dating Jay Jay Cee for three years and that the relationship is over.

She said: "The rumours are true. I have broken up with a person I was in love with for three years. It happens in life. However, I would like to stress that this is not a stunt. It's real."

On his part, Jay Jay Cee said: "It is true just as I communicated to the public."

Toriah has further announced her breakup song, "Birimankhwe" scheduled to be released on Friday, 21st August.

She emphasised that the song is not a diss but rather a breakup song.

Commenting on the song, Jay Jay Cee said: "Personally, I don't, and can never have the energy to diss someone I ever called love. I wonder how she would manage that."

Two weeks ago, Toriah released "Gangster Love" song describing it as her first love song ever.

"Gangster Love" was produced at Raj records by her ex boyfriend Jay Jay Cee.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

