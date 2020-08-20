Namibia: Sparks Fly Over Proposed Power Line

20 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

POTENTIALLY affected parties have expressed concern over the process followed by the Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) in its application for an environment clearance certificate for the proposed construction of a 33 kV overhead power line.

The power line will cover a distance of 125 km from Maroelaboom to Mangeti Dune in the Otjozondjupa region.

In a leaked written complaint to environment commissioner Timotheus Mufeti it is alleged that no public notices were issued, nor were affected parties consulted on the planned project as required by the Environment Management Act No.7 of 2007.

The letter states the planned power line would run through an area "of significant conservation importance".

This calls for a detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be conducted, the letter says.

The law states an environmental clearance certificate is required before an individual or company may undertake a project with the potential to affect the environment.

The power line project is currently running under the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism's online EIA portal, which allows interested and affected parties to provide input on EIAs and related documents.

The portal also offers the public the opportunity to report concerns and potential non-compliance with the act.

Public input for this project expired on Monday at 12h00.

Affected parties say members of the public were, however, unable to submit their views on the portal due to technical errors.

They fear the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) applied for as part of obtaining environmental clearance, instead of an EIA, could be misleading.

Moreover, the official who had lodged the application for environmental clearance has no biodiversity or ecology background, the disgruntled parties say.

This is evident from his curriculum vitae (CV) on the ministry's website.

Mufeti on Tuesday acknowledged receiving complaints regarding the environmental clearance application for the planned power line and promised concerns would be considered.

"We'll look into concerns and if we find fault, action will be taken," he said.

The ministry recently upgraded its digital system, which could explain errors on the EIA online portal, Mufeti said.

Cenored public relations officer Chali Matengu on Tuesday confirmed the company plans to execute the transmission project.

He said affected parties were consulted as per the environmental assessment process requirements following the public announcement of such consultations.

"We have since engaged the environment ministry as well as the Ministry of Mines and Energy as responsible ministries, and we are currently waiting for further guidance," he said.

