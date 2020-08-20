Namibia: Football Still in Limbo Despite New CAF Dates

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Wednesday announced revised dates for continental and international qualifiers, but it's highly unlikely that Namibia will be able to adhere to that.

According to Caf's revised calendar, the Afcon qualifiers will resume in November, but with Namibia having reverted back to stage 3 of the country's state of emergency, which prohibits contact sport or gatherings of more than 10 people, the Brave Warriors will remain in limbo.

According to the Caf communique, the third and fourth rounds of the Afcon qualifiers will take place between 9 and 17 November this year, while the fifth and sixth rounds will take place between 22 and 30 March next year.

Namibia is currently lying third in Group A after the first two rounds of the Afcon qualifiers on three points, behind Guinea and Mali, who are both on four, while Chad are bottom of the log on zero points.

The top two teams of each of the 12 groups will qualify for the Afcon finals in Cameroon, which has been postponed from January 2021 to January 2022.

Caf also announced the dates for six rounds of Fifa qualifying matches for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The first two rounds will take place between 31 May and 15 June next year; rounds three and four are due to take place between 30 August and 7 September; and rounds five and six have been scheduled for 4 to 12 October 2021.

Namibia will compete in Group H along with Senegal, Guinea and Togo, with only the group winners due to progress to the next round of qualifiers.

Caf also announced that the window between 5 and 13 October 2020 is available to national associations to stage friendly international matches.

The secretary general of the Namibia Football Association, Franco Cosmos, on Wednesday, however said it was highly unlikely that Namibia will be able to compete.

"We are an affiliate member of Fifa and Caf, but the coronavirus is now affecting the whole world and we have to abide by our national guidelines, so if nothing changes, we won't be able to play. A country's laws supersede what Caf decides . . .

"There are a lot of other issues to take into account, for instance, most national borders are closed, there are no flights, and these things need to return to normal before football can resume," he said.

"With the regulations now of no contact sport and events limited to 10 people, our players cannot even train," he said.

Regarding local football, Cosmos said it would be impossible to start local leagues next month as some people have rumoured.

"We want to start local football, but with the situation as it is on the ground now it will be very expensive. We'll need to put the players in a 'bubble', for instance at a guest house, where they will eat and sleep, then go play their matches, and then return back to the bubble.

"We will need medical people to test the players and technical staff every 72 hours, so if we take the top-tier league, the first and second divisions as well as the women's league, that will amount to close to 7 500 people being tested weekly. A test costs N$850 per person, so that will amount to more than N$25 million per month, and who will pay that?" he asked.