Gambia: Fighting Covid-19 - the Rural Child Organization Distributes Facemasks to Women Vendors, Children and Police

Women vendors at Mandinaba market, children and the community's police station have benefited from a significant facemask donation on Monday by The Rural Child; a registered charitable organisation based in Mandinaba.

The donation is part of the organisation's efforts in curtailing community transmission of the virus that is causing panic around the world.

The virus contraction is increasing in The Gambia with majority of the confirmed cases being contracted through community transmission.

"This is our part of contribution to ensure that community transmission of the virus is addressed by providing and encouraging the wearing of facemasks," said the organization's health officer, Mamudou Sumbundou.

He said Mandinaba women vendors became their main concern due to their daily contact with travelers who usually buy fruits and other food items from them.

Mr Sumbundou reminded the women, police and children that Coronavirus is real and they must ensure that they adhere to recommended precautionary measures to control its spread including regular wearing of facemasks.

The organisation's coordinator, Amadou Jallow said the virus has now changed the ways of life around the world, killing thousands on daily basis.

He assured the beneficiaries that they will continue to play their part in the fight against the virus, calling for partnership and support to help rural community in the control of community transmission.

Mr Jallow said their main focus is child empowerment and protection, women and youth empowerment, human rights promotion and community development in rural Gambia, saying rural communities need support in understanding Coronavirus and how to protect themselves and others.

He also thanked the Bottrop Project for supporting them with facemasks.

Secretary, Alhagie Jassey observed that the women vendors need support in this period as they have direct daily contact with food and people from different parts of the country and even beyond.

Station officer of Mandinaba police station thanked the organisation for providing facemasks to them, saying this will empower them to effectively carryout their daily functions.