Somalia: Abdulaziz District Police Commissioner Suspended Over Hotel Attack

20 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somali police chief General Abdi Hassan Hijar has suspended Abdulaziz district police commissioner Ahmed Abdullahi Bashane on Wednesday.

According to Somali National News Agency (SONNA), the police district commissioner was suspended and soldiers who were at Abdulaziz checkpoint arrested on suspicion of facilitating car bomb with Al-Shabab attackers to pass through checkpoints on last Sunday Elite hotel attack.

This comes barely less than four days after Mogadishu's popular the Elite hotel attack.

More than 20 people including officials one from the ministry of information and the other one from the ministry of defence were killed on Sundays attack after bomb and gun attack by Alshabab

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

