Malawi: Minister Kaliati Asks Malawi Journalists to Inspire Students

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati has requested young female and male journalists working in various media institutions in the country to motivate school children in the country.

The Minister made the remarks on Wednesday during the Ministerial Stakeholders Stock taking meeting at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The meeting evaluates different implementation of gender related interventions in the context of covid-19: Gender Based Violence (GBV), Women Economic Empowerment (WEE), decision making, laws and policies, children, disability and social welfare issues in the country.

"We encouraged the media personnels to conduct motivational talks to students in various primary and secondary schools both in the rural and urban areas so that they can work hard in education and achieve their goals," Kaliati said.

The Minister promised to support media personnel with information so that they could assist the government in fighting against Gender Based Violence (GBV), school drop outs due to early pregnancies that lead to early marriages.

A Reporter for Timveni Radio and Television, Amon Butao thanked the Minister for engaging them on how they could handle girls and boys in various schools in the country with an aim of making them to remain in schools.

"Most of the girls are not aware of consequences of indulging themselves in unsafe sexual behaviours as a result they put their lives at a risk of either contracting Sexually Transmitted Disease (STDs)," he said.

A Host and Producer of Womanity on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Television, Ruth Kulaisi said it was every ones duty to encourage School Children to avoid risky behaviours.

"Education gives pupils many opportunities in life since they are not exposed and they look up to mentors and motivators.

"Exposure to such school children was very important. It helps them to grow up with mature minds in shaping the future. In the case of journalism, this may encourage more young people to join the industry," she pointed out.

