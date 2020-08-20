Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Issues Veiled Threat Against 'Meddling' Catholic Bishops

document

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a warning to religious organisations against meddling in the country's politics.

In his opening remarks during the Zanu PF 343rd Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare, Wednesday, President Mnangagwa appeared to direct his veiled threat to the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBS).

The Catholic bishops irked the government after penning a letter titled "The March is not Ended" which sought to highlight the human rights situation in the country.

In response, the government also fired a broadside at the Catholic bishops calling Archbishop Robert Ndlovu "evil-minded", "misguided" and seeking to ferment tribalism in the country.

"Let me urge all of us to be honest in our dealings, whatever the field we are in. We say no to saboteur tendencies in whatever guise. ZANU PF has a close relationship with the Church, dating back to the days of the Liberation Struggle.

"In the post-independence period, we continued to work well. Going forward, we remain committed to working well with the church to advance the national development agenda, as a united people.

"However, it is most unfortunate when men of the cloth begin to use the pulpit to advance a nefarious agenda for detractors of our country," President Mnangagwa said.

President Mnangagwa added: "Those who want to enter the political realm are welcome to do so. They must come out and form political parties. As Zanu PF we are ready for the 2023 elections.

"We are a people's party, a party that believes in unity, love, peace and in championing development. We fought for the empowerment of our people.

"Zanu PF is a party that fought for democracy, uphold constitutionalism and the rule of law. Those that choose otherwise will be exposed and rejected."

President Mnangagwa also commended Zimbabweans for not paying heed to the calls for the ill-fated July 31 protests.

"I want to commend the party and the citizens in general for shunning the machinations of violence and division through the planned ill-fated July 31 insurrection.

"Following their crashing failure, our detractors are evidently in disarray and desperate and grasping at straws to destroy confidence in our democratically elected Government. They are equally on overdrive to discredit our people-centred programmes," said President Mnangagwa.

Source: Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE)