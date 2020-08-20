Uganda: Covid-19 Lockdown Erodes Jobs, Payroll

Phase one survey by Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) on the impact of Covid-19 on business in the country shows that 51.5 per cent of firms (establishments) reduced their payroll size due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The survey also shows that many companies and firms sent their staff on forced leave without pay, some reduced salaries while others laid off staff.

This has seen many people fall back into poverty while others have had their income eroded amid increase in prices of goods and services.

Presenting the key findings of the Covid-19 Business Survey yesterday in Kampala, the principal statistician for business and industry, Mr William Aguayo, said the most affected sectors were accommodation and food services, transport and storage, administration and support, manufacturing, arts, entertainment and recreation.

"Notably, 59.4 per cent of the establishments reported a reduction in their payroll size," he said.

Mr Aguayo revealed that the utilities sector such as power generation and distribution, water and sewerage, public administration, policing, defence, government agencies and civil services were least affected by the reduction of the payroll size.

"This is because they were offering essential services to support the continuity of the economy," he explained.

About 27.6 per cent of the establishments reduced their payroll size between 26 per cent to 50 per cent during the period of March to April.

The survey reveals that 41.5 per cent of the establishments in accommodation and food services reduced their payroll size by a range of 76 per cent to 99 per cent.

The survey further shows that 10.6 per cent of the establishments reduced their payroll size by 100 per cent.

"This was mainly for mining and quarrying constituting 50 per cent, transport and storage 16.2 per cent, wholesale and retail trade 15.5 per cent and construction 8.9 per cent," he said.

Reason for reductions

Mr Aguayo also explained that in regard to reduction to payroll, 84.9 per cent of the establishments engaged in manufacturing reported that the support staff category was the most affected.

He added that 80.8 per cent and 77.8 per cent of the establishments in finance, insurance, information and communications sectors respectively reported that the professional or technical category of staff was the most affected.

"About 24.7 per cent of the establishments reported that the main reason for the payroll size reduction was the reduction of salaries while 20.9 per cent reported that it was laying off workers. Also, 18.9 per cent reported that it was giving workers forced leave without pay. Over three quarters 85.8 per cent of the sectors of the economy put in place safety measures in order to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The survey indicates that about 29.4 per cent of the businesses closed their operations during the lockdown.

While the lockdown has had great impact on the private firms' ability to operate, some services performed fairly well.

Mr Aguayo said all businesses in agriculture, forestry, public administration, defence, compulsory social security, human health and social work activities remained operational during the lockdown.

In terms of capacity utilisation, Mr Aguayo said for the manufacturing sector, about 34.8 per cent of the establishments operated between 26 per cent to 50 per cent and 51 per cent to 75 per cent, respectively.

"Notably, there were no establishments that operated under full capacity utilisation, however 4.8 per cent of the establishments operated between 77 per cent to 99 per cent. Furthermore, 14.5 per cent of the establishments operated at zero utilisation capacity, implying that they were open to sell their goods in inventory," he said.

The first phase of the survey, which covered the period of March 25 to April 30, also reveals that 2.1 per cent of the establishments (firms) introduced new products between March and April.

Productivity

In terms of productivity, Mr Aguayo said overall, estimated gross output went down by 20.7 per cent in the month of April compared to 0.1 per cent decrease registered in March.

"Gross output for the formal economy excluding finance and insurance services decreased from Shs7.3 trillion in March 2020 to Shs5.8 trillion in April 2020," he said.

In June 2020, Ubos, with support from the World Bank launched the High Frequency Phone Survey to track the impact of the pandemic on a monthly basis for a period of 12 months.

Mr Stephen Baryahirwa, the acting director social economic surveys at Ubos, said High-Frequency Phone Survey (HFPS) will be implemented for 12 rounds, from June 2020 to May 2021.