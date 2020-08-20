Namibia: Govt Consults On Schools Reopening

20 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture is conducting an online survey on whether schools should remain open for face-to-face teaching and learning in the midst of rapidly increasing coronavirus infections.

The ministry's executive director, Sanet Steenkamp told The Namibian yesterday that the survey is aimed at eliciting the views of all stakeholders on the continued learning and teaching and "the way forward in the current academic year and beyond in the midst of Covid-19".

She said this will inform the ministry on what measures to implement ahead on the planned resumption of face-to-face teaching and learning for some grades, in September.

She urged all stakeholders including principals, parents, teachers, pupils, unions, and community members to participate in the survey.

The survey runs from 19 August to 28 August.

"We really want to have the understanding of the public in terms of what they envisage as actions we should follow as a ministry after end of August, when we plan to resume face-to-face classes. We would really require their views in terms of the academic year and how best available resources can be utilised," Steenkamp said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the school academic year after face-to-face classes were suspended earlier this year.

The government tried to roll out e-learning as part of its contingency plan against the coronavirus lockdown, but pupils across the country struggled to access various platforms introduced due to several reasons including connectivity.

This is because most schools in the regions do not have network connectivity (32%) and others have no electricity (18%).

E-learning includes an online learning platform for pupils, turning schools into smart classrooms where paper books and chalkboards are abandoned.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.