Namibia: Govt Consults On Schools Reopening

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture is conducting an online survey on whether schools should remain open for face-to-face teaching and learning in the midst of rapidly increasing coronavirus infections.

The ministry's executive director, Sanet Steenkamp told The Namibian yesterday that the survey is aimed at eliciting the views of all stakeholders on the continued learning and teaching and "the way forward in the current academic year and beyond in the midst of Covid-19".

She said this will inform the ministry on what measures to implement ahead on the planned resumption of face-to-face teaching and learning for some grades, in September.

She urged all stakeholders including principals, parents, teachers, pupils, unions, and community members to participate in the survey.

The survey runs from 19 August to 28 August.

"We really want to have the understanding of the public in terms of what they envisage as actions we should follow as a ministry after end of August, when we plan to resume face-to-face classes. We would really require their views in terms of the academic year and how best available resources can be utilised," Steenkamp said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the school academic year after face-to-face classes were suspended earlier this year.

The government tried to roll out e-learning as part of its contingency plan against the coronavirus lockdown, but pupils across the country struggled to access various platforms introduced due to several reasons including connectivity.

This is because most schools in the regions do not have network connectivity (32%) and others have no electricity (18%).

E-learning includes an online learning platform for pupils, turning schools into smart classrooms where paper books and chalkboards are abandoned.