Namibia: Guards Go for Months Without Pay

20 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

Guards from Nkasa Security Services assigned to the Keetmanshoop State Hospital claim they have been working without pay for the past five months.

The company, owned by Eben Masule, is contracted by the government to provide security services to health institutions in the //Kharas region.

The disgruntled guards staged a peaceful demonstration yesterday to express their disgruntlement over unpaid salaries.

They shouted "we want our money," claiming that some of them have not received salaries since April.

Catherin Jones, speaking on behalf of the guards, charged they are likely to face victimisation for speaking to the media about their plight.

"We know tomorrow they will tell us that those who spoke to the media must stay at home...you are fired. But they must pay us first," she said.

The workers vowed not to report for duty until they receive their outstanding salaries.

The company's financial manager, Joseph Nyama, yesterday denied that some guards had not been paid for the past five months.

He however conceded that some guards did not receive salaries for June and July because of the government's failure to pay the company's outstanding invoices for those months.

But, newly appointed //Kharas regional health director Sandra Owoses yesterday said there were no outstanding invoices due for payment to the security company.

"This week we had a meeting with the company's representatives, and even advised them to submit their invoices to avoid delayed payments," she sid.

The Namibian has reported in the past that guards working for the company were fed up with the non-payment of salaries for months.

