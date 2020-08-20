Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Gomba, 5 Others Recalled From Council

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has terminated party membership of Harare Mayor and councilor for Glen Norah, Herbert Gomba together with five other councilors and eventually ceases their duties as councilors.

In a letter to the Minister of Local Government and public works, MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said the six had ceased to be members of the MDC.

"We hereby notify your office in terms of section 278 as read with section 129 of the constitution we hereby declare that the following councilors have ceased to be members of the Movement for Democratic Change which is a member of the Movement for Democratic Alliance which was formed in terms of the constitutive agreement.

"In terms of the agreement the member parties retained their individual identities. They also chose their own candidates under their respective quotas. Our party was the Party which these councilors belonged at the time of the 2018 elections. By operation of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe judgment in SC 56/20 a copy of which I am the current Secretary General and as such I have authority to make this correspondence. The members listed below have by operation of clause 5.10.a. of the constitution of our party their membership is automatically terminated," wrote Mwonzora

Other members to be expelled are Hammy Madzingira (Sunningdale), Kudzai Kadzombe (Marlborough), Gardenia Marere (Glen View), Costa Mande (Kambuzuma) and Happymore Gotora (Avondale).

The recalls come at a time Gomba, Madzingira and Mande are facing corruption charges at the Harare Magistrates court on charges of illegally selling stands.

Harare City CouncilHerbet GombaZimbabwe