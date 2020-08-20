Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Gomba, 5 Others Recalled From Council

20 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has terminated party membership of Harare Mayor and councilor for Glen Norah, Herbert Gomba together with five other councilors and eventually ceases their duties as councilors.

In a letter to the Minister of Local Government and public works, MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said the six had ceased to be members of the MDC.

"We hereby notify your office in terms of section 278 as read with section 129 of the constitution we hereby declare that the following councilors have ceased to be members of the Movement for Democratic Change which is a member of the Movement for Democratic Alliance which was formed in terms of the constitutive agreement.

"In terms of the agreement the member parties retained their individual identities. They also chose their own candidates under their respective quotas. Our party was the Party which these councilors belonged at the time of the 2018 elections. By operation of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe judgment in SC 56/20 a copy of which I am the current Secretary General and as such I have authority to make this correspondence. The members listed below have by operation of clause 5.10.a. of the constitution of our party their membership is automatically terminated," wrote Mwonzora

Other members to be expelled are Hammy Madzingira (Sunningdale), Kudzai Kadzombe (Marlborough), Gardenia Marere (Glen View), Costa Mande (Kambuzuma) and Happymore Gotora (Avondale).

The recalls come at a time Gomba, Madzingira and Mande are facing corruption charges at the Harare Magistrates court on charges of illegally selling stands.

Harare City CouncilHerbet GombaZimbabwe

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.