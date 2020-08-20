South Africa: Statement Issued By the Family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP

20 August 2020
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party

Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and

Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation

20 August 2020

We, the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, are pleased to confirm that uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene has completed the mandatory period of self-isolation after being diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on 8 August 2020.

Throughout this period of self-isolation, he remained asymptomatic, yet he continued to take every precaution. He has today received a negative test result, confirming that he is no longer infected. Indeed, his full medical tests have provided us with compete assurance that he is in good health.

We thank the Lord Almighty for His goodness. We appreciate all those who sent messages of support and particularly those who diligently prayed for uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene. We also wish to thank the media for respecting this time away from his many duties.

As a family we hope that our experience will encourage the many other families who are facing this daunting journey. Next week we will celebrate uMntwana's 92nd birthday. We were acutely aware throughout this time that his age, and the added vulnerability of chronic Diabetes, placed him at greater risk. The fact that he has come through this unscathed is an encouragement to us all.

Nevertheless, we urge all South Africans to continue taking every precaution, so that our country might win the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

-

Read the original article on IFP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: IFP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.