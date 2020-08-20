South Africa: Statement Issued By the Family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP

press release

Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party

Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and

Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation

20 August 2020

We, the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, are pleased to confirm that uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene has completed the mandatory period of self-isolation after being diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on 8 August 2020.

Throughout this period of self-isolation, he remained asymptomatic, yet he continued to take every precaution. He has today received a negative test result, confirming that he is no longer infected. Indeed, his full medical tests have provided us with compete assurance that he is in good health.

We thank the Lord Almighty for His goodness. We appreciate all those who sent messages of support and particularly those who diligently prayed for uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene. We also wish to thank the media for respecting this time away from his many duties.

As a family we hope that our experience will encourage the many other families who are facing this daunting journey. Next week we will celebrate uMntwana's 92nd birthday. We were acutely aware throughout this time that his age, and the added vulnerability of chronic Diabetes, placed him at greater risk. The fact that he has come through this unscathed is an encouragement to us all.

Nevertheless, we urge all South Africans to continue taking every precaution, so that our country might win the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

-