South Africa: Collins Khosa - Finding By SANDF Ombud a First Step Towards Accountability

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the finding of the Military Ombud, Lt Gen (Ret) Vusumuzi Masondo, that soldiers of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) acted improperly, irregularly and in contravention of their code of conduct on the night of 10 April 2020 when Collins Khosa was brutally attacked outside his house in Alexandra and died as a result.

We hope that this finding will bring a small measure of comfort to his family and friends.

When the soldiers were shockingly exonerated by the Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and SANDF leadership in May, the DA called for an investigation into the matter by the Military Ombud.

SANDF's so-called investigation has been shambolic from the start, with the Minister flip-flopping about the status of the investigation's report leading to confusion and a retraction on her part. The soldiers in question were not even disciplined before the court ordered them, and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers implicated, to be suspended.

This led to questions from the DA on whether the Minister misled Parliament and the public; whether she knew that she signed the affidavit which was submitted to court; and whether she was undermined by the military leadership? Most of these questions have yet to be answered.

The Ombud's finding is the first real step of holding those in law enforcement who perpetrated brutality during the Covid-19 lockdown accountable. Many South Africans have suffered at the callous hands of those whose mandate has always been to serve and protect citizens. South Africans were brutalized and humiliated without impunity, and until now, had no hope of justice being served.

The DA will be relentless in ensuring that those responsible for the death of Collins Khosa is held to account.

South Africans do not need a Minister that will sweep injustice under the carpet. We need a Minister of Defence that will defend her people and not allow herself to be led by the nose. If Minister Mapisa-Nqakula cannot fulfil such basic requirements, maybe it is time for someone more capable to take her place.