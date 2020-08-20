Namibia: Nimt Murder Trial to Start October

The man charged with gunning down two top executives of the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (Nimt) in April last year is due to go on trial in the High Court in the last week of October.

Double murder accused Ernst Lichtenstrasser's trial dates were set when he made his third pretrial appearance in the Windhoek High Court yesterday. His trial is scheduled to start before judge Christie Liebenberg during the week of 26 to 30 October, and would continue during the two weeks from 23 November to 4 December.

Lichtenstrasser (59) has been held in custody since his arrest at Karibib a day after Nimt executive director Eckhart Mueller (72) and his deputy, Heimo Hellwig (60), were killed at the Nimt headquarters at Arandis in the Erongo region on the morning of 15 April last year.

Mueller and Hellwig were both shot dead when they arrived at the Nimt offices for the start of their working day.

The state is alleging that Lichtenstrasser had been in a dispute with the Nimt management about a decision to transfer him from the institute's Tsumeb campus, where he was employed, to Keetmanshoop.

The state is also alleging that he drove from Otavi, where he lived, to the Arandis area on the day before the double slaying, and that he carried out the murders at the Nimt headquarters and afterwards hid the murder weapon in the desert near Arandis.

In a document filed at the High Court, Lichtenstrasser says he will be denying guilt on all charges during his trial. While admitting that he travelled from Otavi to the area between Usakos and Arandis on the day before the murders, he is denying that he was present at the scene where Mueller and Hellwig were killed.

Lichtenstrasser is facing two counts of murder and charges of possessing a 9mm pistol and ammunition without a licence, defeating or obstructing the course of justice, theft, possession of a shotgun without a licence and the unauthorised supply of a firearm and ammunition.

He is due to make another pretrial appearance in court on 23 September.

He is being represented by defence lawyer Trevor Brockerhoff.

Deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef is representing the state.