Namibia: Katjaerua Assumes the Helm of the Bankers Association

20 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The board of directors of the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has confirmed the appointment of Brian Katjaerua as the organisation's new CEO on a five-year term, effective 1 August 2020.

Board chairperson Ester Kali congratulated Katjaerua on his appointment, stating that the board was looking forward to BAN and the broader banking industry being the beneficiary of his proven track record and various accolades.

Katjaerua has several years of experience at FirstRand Namibia, having been their group legal advisor/company secretary, heading up First National Bank of Namibia home loans department, and having been their head of regulatory and market conduct. He was recently a consultant at Katjaerua Legal Practitioners and holds a Master's of Business Administration and LLM degrees from the University of Stellenbosch, another LLM in International Trade from the University of Namibia, and is an admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia.

Before joining FNB in 2006, Katjaerua held the position of senior financial analyst at the Central Bank of Namibia. As acting CEO (Principal Officer) at Outsurance Namibia between 2012 and 2015, he wore dual hats by being the former deputy chairman at FNB for its retirement fund as well. He currently chairs the Roads Authority of Namibia board and serves on various other boards in the financial services space in Namibia.

Katjaerua said he looks forward to this new chapter and assured the public that it's only in the best interest of BAN's mandate to lead and guide with its business objectives. "Thank you to the board for entrusting my expertise and may this new chapter in a new time of so much uncertainty be grounded by its objectives to take BAN to greater heights," he said.

The Bankers Association of Namibia was established in 1997, in accordance with the Banking Institutions Act, as the representative trade association for the commercial banking sector in the country.

BAN acts as a medium for communication with government, the Bank of Namibia as regulator, and other public bodies and authorities, by engaging with them on matters affecting the different activities of banks. Through BAN, members deal with non-competitive issues that are of common interest.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.