Namibia: Pandemic Delays Naming of New Gciriku Chief

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the Gciriku royal family could not meet last weekend to finalise the naming of a new traditional leader to take over from Hompa Kassian Shiyambi who died last year in November.

He was 82. "It was called off due to the recent announcement by the head of state that no gatherings of more than 10 people should take place," said Festus Shikerete, the senior traditional councillor at the Gciriku Traditional Authority.

According to Shikerete, this meeting could have led to the royal factions of Kandambo and Katiku deciding on the way forward as to who should be named the new Hompa. "Yes the Gciriku community has been looking for answers and I can't give it to them as I am also unaware of any decision, so people should just have patience and wait, we know the pandemic is affecting everything, we know the situation in our country that has led to postponement of events," Shikerete said.

When asked if he was aware of the royal family discussions that could be taking place, Shikerete said he was not aware of any. "Maybe when the Covid-19 regulations will be relaxed the royal family will gather and decide and inform us on their decision because at the traditional authority we are not involved in that," he added.

The gathering was initially scheduled at the Gciriku tribal office at Ndiyona settlement.