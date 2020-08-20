Tanzania: Mwana FA and Babu Tale Cleared to Vie for Parliamentary Seats

20 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava artiste Hamis Mwinjuma aka MwanaFA was today among those who were cleared by ruling party CCM to vie for a parliamentary seat in the upcoming October polls.

The singer who has been part of the musicians who have composed campaign songs for the upcoming CCM campaigns, will vie for the Muheza constituency where the incumbent has been dropped.

Shaban Tale Tale aka Babu Tale on the other hand who has been very instrumental in the rise of several artistes including WCB CEO Diamond Platnumz has also been given preference over the incumbent in Morogoro South.

Reading out the names the party's publicity secretary Humphrey Polepole said they have decided to blend in the artistes to make sure everyone is represented.

"The arts sector is among the leading revenue sources in our country today," said Polepole.

CCM previously had arts sector represented by musicians such as the late Captain John Komba and Vicky Kamata.

Related Stories

Big scalp as CCM names parliamentary contestants

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.