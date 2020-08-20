Tanzania: Big Scalp As CCM Names Parliamentary Contestants

20 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — After several weeks of anxiety, the wait is over.

Several prominent CCM party cadres were today left out of the list of aspirants to fly the party's flag at the October 28 polls; they include Members of Parliament and cabinet ministers.

The party's National Executive committee sitting in Dodoma left out Minister for Information Dr Harrison Mwakyembe and Minister for Investment Angela Kairuki in the nomination list.

Others also missing on the list include former MPs Juma Nkamia, William Ngeleja, Kangi Lugola and former Attorney General Andrew Chenge among others.

In Dar es Salaam there were more new faces that got the nod they evangelist Josephat Gwajima (Kawe), Dr Faustine Ndungulile (Kigamboni), Abbas Gullam Tarimba (Kinondoni), Prof Kitila Mkumbo (Ubungo), Zungu Azan Musa (Ilala), Bona Kamoli (Segerea), Jerry Slaa (Ukonga) , Dorothy Kilave (Temeke) and Abdallah Jafari Chaurembo (Mbagala).

A total of 11, 153 names of candidates of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) on Thursday, August 20, were presented before the party's supreme organ- National Executive Committee (NEC) for the final verdict--pending the official nomination of the party's Parliamentary flag-bearers.

They included some 10, 367 candidates who picked nominations forms to vie for the Parliamentary seats, of which only 264 are to be nominated.

More to follow... ... ... ... ... ..

