South Africa: DA Calls On Minister Motshekga to Urgently Address the Nation On the Readiness of Schools

20 August 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Nomsa Marchesi MP - DA Shadow Minister of Basic Education

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga to address the nation on the state of readiness of schools as the majority of the remaining Grades are set to return back to school on Monday, 24 August 2020.

The reopening of schools is an unnerving time for South Africa's parents, many of whom are scared about schools' ability to ensure the health and safety of their children.

The Minister will make a presentation on school readiness in Parliament on Tuesday, and while accounting to Parliament is important, so is the Minister addressing the public to ensure that parents, and caregivers know exactly how the Department of Basic Education (DBE) plans to ensure the safety of learner when they return to school as well as smooth and effective learning.

It's been over a month since the Minister has spoken to the nation and learners and parents have been in the dark on the Department and provinces' readiness.

The Minister needs to urgently take the country into her confidence and provide answers to the lingering questions from many learners, parents and caregivers. Clarity must specifically be provided on the following:

The National School Nutrition Programme's (NSNP) and the fact that eight provincial Education MECs have failed to provide meals to millions of children who depend on it;

Teaching staff shortages at schools. The DA reiterates our call for final year teaching students to assist at under-capacitated schools;

What plans have been put in place to address schools that have not adequately prepared for reopening.

Never before have our learners and their parents been plunged into so much uncertainty about the school year and educational prospects. It is the Minister's responsibility to provide as much information and certainty as possible and to ensure that the rest of the school year runs smoothly.

