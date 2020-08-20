South Africa: Economic Crisis & Renewal - the Paradox of Govt in South Africa

19 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ivor Chipkin and Bongani Khumalo

The failure of South Africa to turn policy into practice is a stumbling block to economic recovery. And the continued failure to acknowledge various paradoxes within government is potentially disastrous, especially when there are calls to spend even more money through dysfunctional organisations.

It was Karl Marx who applied a public administration principle to the study of the economy. The value of a commodity is not given simply in exchange, but in how it is produced. Political economy pays attention to the process of how things are made; the conditions in the factory, the working hours, the wages paid. Strangely, we do not apply the same thinking when it comes to policy-making in government.

There are numerous economic plans in circulation in South Africa today.

At the beginning of June, the Gauteng government released its 'Covid-19 and Outlooks for South Africa's Growth and Development 2020-2030'. Shortly afterwards, on 10 July, the ANC published 'Reconstruction, Growth and Transformation: Building a New, Inclusive Economy'. The same day, one of the largest business associations, Business For SA, released its own plan, 'A New Inclusive Economic Future for South Africa: Delivering an Accelerated Economic Recovery Strategy'.

These came in the wake of a document...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

