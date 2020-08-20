South Africa: CSA Not Ready to Present Forensic Audit to Parliament's Sports Committee

20 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

In keeping with the current chaos at Cricket South Africa, acting president Beresford Williams has asked that the organisation be excused from appearing at a meeting with parliament's Sports Portfolio Committee on Friday, 21 August.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is in such a mess that it cannot keep to a scheduled meeting or stated timeframes. This week, the president and the acting CEO resigned with immediate effect, days before they were set to answer pointed questions from members of Parliament.

The bumbling board of directors that has driven the sport into crisis over two years claims it doesn't yet have a copy of an independent forensic audit into the state of cricket. CSA was supposed to attend a meeting with the Parliamentary Sports Portfolio Committee on Friday, 21 August 2020 to present the forensic audit and give feedback on other governance issues.

On Thursday, acting CSA president Beresford Williams, who assumed the position after Chris Nenzani resigned on 15 August 2020, pleaded with the parliamentary committee to provide some latitude. He stated that CSA was still "processing" the independent forensic audit.

In a letter drafted in the finest legalese, Williams hinted that some members might be implicated in some form...

