South Africa: Round and Round They Go - Groundhog Day for Telecoms

20 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Bring down the cost of data, say the people. Give us more spectrum, says industry. It's coming, says the government. This conversation has been going around the mulberry bush since 2016 with government, its own communication ministers, the independent regulator and other vested interests completely unable to get on the same page. In the meantime, an industry report cautions the government not to slap hefty prices on the spectrum, a windfall the finance minister is already banking on.

In his June 2019 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to reducing the cost of data in South Africa. At the time, he promised that the spectrum licensing process would begin within the month.

He repeated this in his February 2020 State of the National Address.

"An important condition for the success of our digital economy is the availability of high demand spectrum to expand broadband access and reliability," he said.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) undertook to conclude the licensing of high demand spectrum for industry via auction before the end of 2020, but this is looking increasingly unlikely.

In July, Icasa postponed the publication of the invitation to apply (ITA) for spectrum suitable for...

