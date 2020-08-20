Mozambique: A Further 54 Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — The number of confirmed cases in Mozambique of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease has now topped 3,000, according to a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry announced that, since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 80,913 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,409 of them in the previous 24 hours. 682 of these tests were held in public facilities, and 727 in private laboratories.

As usual, the private sector tests only looked at samples from Cabo Delgado (484) and from Maputo city (243). Of the total number of samples tested, 484 were from Cabo Delgado, 463 from Maputo city, 181 from Maputo province, 92 from Nampula, 69 from Inhambane, 46 from Sofala, 34 from Tete, 25 from Manica, 11 from Niassa, three from Zambezia, and one from Gaza.

1,355 of these tests gave negative results, and 54 people were positive for the coronavirus. This brought the number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,045.

Of the new cases, 48 are Mozambicans, three are Pakistanis, one is British, one Zimbabwean and one is from South Korea. 32 are men or boys, and 22 are women or girls. Five are children under the age of 15, six are adolescents and youths in the 15-24 age bracket, 38 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and five are over 65 years old.

A majority of these cases - 32 - are from Maputo city, and ten are from Maputo province (five from Matola city, four from Moamba district and one from Boane). Eight are from Beira, three are from Zambezia (one from the provincial capital, Quelimane, and two from Milange, on the border with Malawi), and one case is from Majune district, in Niassa province.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The release added that, since the start of the pandemic, 64 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized at some stage during their illness. Currently, 13 people are still undergoing medical treatment in isolation wards - nine in Maputo city, three in Beira and one in Gaza.

Over the same 24 hour period, a further 44 patients have made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 30 in Maputo province, 11 in Manica, two in Niassa and one in Tete. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,291 (42.4 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Wednesday, the geographical breakdown of the 3.045 case, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 934; Maputo province, 550; Cabo Delgado, 537; Nampula, 482; Gaza, 153; Sofala, 120; Tete, 65; Manica, 57; Zambezia, 55; Inhambane, 54; Niassa, 38.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 3,045 confirmed cases, of whom 1,291 have made a complete recovery, and 1,733 are active cases. 21 Covid-19 patients have died, 19 from the disease and two from other pathologies.