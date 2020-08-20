South Africa: For the Best Running Shoe, Choose Comfort Over Marketing Promises

analysis

When it comes to performance, as well as injury prevention, does the choice of running shoe actually matter for the average runner?

"Most of the additional features on running shoes - all those features with fancy names - will not add any significant performance impact for the wearer, nor will they necessarily contribute to injury prevention," says Cape Town-based biokineticist Jonathan Joshua.

While other sports shoes like soccer and baseball shoes are generally aimed at athletes who play either competitively or as a hobby, the running shoe is arguably the most heavily marketed shoe when it comes to the general public. Manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas, Asics, New Balance and many more have consistently come up with new features and campaigns, promising injury prevention and better athletic performance.

According to a 2015 independent and externally peer reviewed paper by a team from Canada's University of Calgary's Faculty of Kinesiology, many of the promises made over the past four decades by manufacturers are not backed up by scientific research.

"Running started to become very popular in the 1970s. Parallel to this development, runners started to get injured and scientific studies were published discussing the prevalence of running injuries,"...