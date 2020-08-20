Angola: Shame On SA - Angola, Improbably, Has Become the Region's Anti-Corruption Poster Child

19 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

A funny thing happened last week in Angola, where politics have long been a cesspool of oil-drenched corruption. The son of former Angolan president Eduardo dos Santos was sentenced to five years in prison over a $500m corruption case. Improbably, Angola appears to be blazing the region's anti-corruption path.

In 2017, three African liberation movements that had been (and remain) in power for decades had major changes at the top.

Angola's Jose Eduardo dos Santos and Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe stepped down in 2017 after a combined 75 years in office - the latter as a result of a coup - while the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as head of South Africa's ruling ANC heralded the "New Dawn".

These political shifts were accompanied by charm offences launched to woo investors and show that a line was being firmly drawn in the sand between the newcomers and the Ancien Régimes they replaced - never mind the fact the MPLA remained in power in Luanda, Zanu-PF in Harare and the ANC in Pretoria.

This correspondent recalls some of that charm on display at the Cape Town Mining Indaba in February 2018, when Jacob Zuma's presidency was in its death throes. Zimbabwe's new mining...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.