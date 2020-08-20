Angola: Shame On SA - Angola, Improbably, Has Become the Region's Anti-Corruption Poster Child

analysis

A funny thing happened last week in Angola, where politics have long been a cesspool of oil-drenched corruption. The son of former Angolan president Eduardo dos Santos was sentenced to five years in prison over a $500m corruption case. Improbably, Angola appears to be blazing the region's anti-corruption path.

In 2017, three African liberation movements that had been (and remain) in power for decades had major changes at the top.

Angola's Jose Eduardo dos Santos and Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe stepped down in 2017 after a combined 75 years in office - the latter as a result of a coup - while the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as head of South Africa's ruling ANC heralded the "New Dawn".

These political shifts were accompanied by charm offences launched to woo investors and show that a line was being firmly drawn in the sand between the newcomers and the Ancien Régimes they replaced - never mind the fact the MPLA remained in power in Luanda, Zanu-PF in Harare and the ANC in Pretoria.

This correspondent recalls some of that charm on display at the Cape Town Mining Indaba in February 2018, when Jacob Zuma's presidency was in its death throes. Zimbabwe's new mining...