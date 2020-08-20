South Africa: The Loveless, Fatherless, Stateless Generation - This Is the Legacy of Rapist and Murderer, 'Black Jesus' Perrance Shiri

analysis

The death of Perrance Shiri, Zimbabwe's agriculture minister and a retired general who commanded the air force for 25 years until he joined the government in 2017, has robbed the people of Matabeleland of a chance to see justice delivered to the 5th Brigade commander for his role in the Gukurahundi massacre of 20,000 Ndebele people.

A granny, probably in her 80s (the same age as my grandmother), whose five sons were killed in the Gukurahundi, became panic-stricken when she heard there was going to be an effort to compensate victims. "Please bantwabami (my children)," she cried, "please don't tell them I'm the mother of those boys, they will finish me off."

New documents allege Mugabe's complicity in 1980s massacres

This is a generation whose children were killed by the Zimbabwe National Army's 5th Brigade, many of them shot in front of them, some locked up in huts and burned alive, and some found dead in the bushes of Matabeleland. You would think many of these mothers and fathers would be baying for blood, demanding justice and eagerly awaiting compensation. But no - 37 years later, many don't want to be known.

They are still petrified of the army and...