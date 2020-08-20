South Africa: The Loveless, Fatherless, Stateless Generation - This Is the Legacy of Rapist and Murderer, 'Black Jesus' Perrance Shiri

19 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thandekile Moyo

The death of Perrance Shiri, Zimbabwe's agriculture minister and a retired general who commanded the air force for 25 years until he joined the government in 2017, has robbed the people of Matabeleland of a chance to see justice delivered to the 5th Brigade commander for his role in the Gukurahundi massacre of 20,000 Ndebele people.

A granny, probably in her 80s (the same age as my grandmother), whose five sons were killed in the Gukurahundi, became panic-stricken when she heard there was going to be an effort to compensate victims. "Please bantwabami (my children)," she cried, "please don't tell them I'm the mother of those boys, they will finish me off."

New documents allege Mugabe's complicity in 1980s massacres

This is a generation whose children were killed by the Zimbabwe National Army's 5th Brigade, many of them shot in front of them, some locked up in huts and burned alive, and some found dead in the bushes of Matabeleland. You would think many of these mothers and fathers would be baying for blood, demanding justice and eagerly awaiting compensation. But no - 37 years later, many don't want to be known.

They are still petrified of the army and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.