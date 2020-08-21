Rwanda: Dreadful Accident Claims Five in Rubavu

Five people died in an accident on Thursday, August 20, in Rubavu District, Western Province.

The accident happened in Nyakiriba Sector around 3 p.m. and involved a truck that drove from Musanze to Rubavu and a Suzuki car that was heading to Musanze.

Speaking to The New Times, CIP Bonaventure Karekezi, the Police Spokesperson for the Western Province confirmed the news of incident and said that the accident was caused by brake failure of the truck.

He said: "The brake of the truck failed, causing it to divert from its direction and hit the car that was coming from an opposite direction."

Karekezi noted that all three people who were in the car and other two in the truck died on spot, adding that: "the body of the deceased was afterwards taken to Gisenyi Hospital."

The Spokesperson condoled families of those who lost their lives and called on drivers to be vigilant in going for technical control of their devices.

He also urged drivers to observe recommended speed whenever they are driving, so as to avoid such accidents.

