Tanzania: Shilling to Hold Steadily in Q3

21 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE shilling is projected to maintain its stability against the US dollar in this quarter three, backed by agricultural inflows which are expected to match with demand.

The stability, according to some analysts prediction was based on the fact that the economy is at the start of most cash crops seasons- which has supported the shilling dearly.

Also, the central bank's active and strategic participation at the foreign exchange market to maintain orderly market amplified the stability.

According to NMB latest Market Digest, the shilling in quarter two traded sideways with limited volatility thanks to tightness in foreign currency liquidity.

"Looking ahead to the upcoming quarter, the expectation is for further currency stability... ,"NMB report showed.

The report cemented its expectation from inflows that continue to come in from cotton, coffee and tobacco and expected to match the demand from importers.

Also "the central bank continues to actively participate in the market to maintain orderly market condition," the report said.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM), the shilling opened at the quarter at 2,313/- to the dollar and depreciated slightly to 2,319/- which was the quarter high before appreciating to 2,314/- where the pair entered a period of consolidation.

"From here [at 2,314/-] it managed to hold its ground well for the reminder of the quarter before going slightly up again to 2,318/- where it closed," NMB said.

The volumes traded in the IFEM decreased by 41 per cent from the 191.48million US dollars traded in the preceding quarter to 113.08million US dollars during the period under review.

"IFEM members opted for back-to-back customer covers as price discovery and liquidity continued to be limited," the report showed.

In the year to date, the shilling depreciated against US dollars by 2.13 per cent thanks to inflows from mining and agri-sector.

The shilling exchange rate data showed that commercial banks opened at 2,300/- at the beginning of the year and closed at 2,349/- on Monday down by 2.13 per cent.

However, Bank of Tanzania data showed that the shilling opened the year at 2,299/97 and closed the Monday trading at 2,309/13.

Despite dropping in almost eight month, on a weekly basis the shilling held its position in the last three weeks in row. Orbit Securities said in its Weekly Synopsis yesterday that it maintained stability in the past three weeks.

"The shilling has maintained stability while appreciating for the third week in a row," Orbit said.

The Bank of Tanzania participated as a net seller for liquidity management purposes to maintain orderly money market conditions.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mali Opposition Plans 'Biggest Patriotic Rally'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.