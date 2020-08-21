Tanzania: NMB Issues 15bn/ - Dividend to State

NMB Bank dividend paid to the government has increased by 45 per cent to 15.2bn/- for last year compared to the preceding one, thanks to the outstanding profit posted during the period.

The bank, which is the country's largest lender in terms of profit, assets and loan portfolio in this year's second quarter, handed 15.2bn/- for the reference period, which is 45 per cent higher than 10.48bn/- paid in the previous year.

The amount of dividend paid is in accordance with the 31.8 per cent shares that the government holds at the bank.

Speaking at the event here on Wednesday, the Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango, commended NMB for posting steady growth that has resulted in the increase of dividend to the government.

"NMB is one of the financial institutions which have been posting outstanding performance as well as strong contributions to the economy," he said.

He urged the NMB board and management to maintain the positive performance and enhance support to the government's efforts of building robust economic growth.

The NMB Chief Executive Officer, Ms Ruth Zaipuna, said the dividend paid to the government is part of the 45bn/- net profit posted last year.

Ms Zaipuna said the other shareholders, Rabobank, got 16.8bn/- and others including government institutions, pocketed 13bn/-.

Despite having a transitional management since last year and the outbreak of coronavirus a few months ago, NMB bank, which is one of the privatisation success stories, continued to shine and in the first half of this year financial year posted 93bn/- profit.

"Apart from registering strong growth, the bank has also been extending its support to the community, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

According to the CEO, the bank has initiated a strategy for supporting agricultural growth and already disbursed 800bn/- loan to farmers in the last five years and more than 2.2tr/- lent to businesses.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) listed bank has been one of the major contributors of the government flagship projects like the Nyerere Hydropower project, the Standard Gauge Railway and other infrastructure projects.

The bank also provided 40,000 desks and 1000 computers to support and improve the learning environment in the country's schools through its corporate social responsibility.

Moreover, the bank scooped the Euromoney award for the eighth year in a row.

Earlier, NMB Board Chairman Dr Edwin Mhede, said the bank will continue to post outstanding performance and remain the largest bank in the coming year, especially after getting new CEO.