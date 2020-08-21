Tanzania: Magufuli - Candidates Are Products of Intense Screening

AS CCM released a list of its candidates who will vie for parliamentary seats during the much awaited October 28 General Election, the party's Chairman, President John Magufuli, said his party had considered the ability to deliver, dedication to work, patriotism to the country and their acceptance to voters.

Dr Magufuli, who spoke earlier yesterday when opening the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting here, said that before the final meeting, the names had been subjected to a rigorous vetting process by considering much information and evidence gathered by various state agencies.

He said that prior to the NEC meeting, the party's Central Committee (CC) and the committee on Defence and Ethics, met to conduct a serious vetting process to obtain the best candidates.

Prior to the NEC meeting, the CCM Chairman asked members to endorse candidates depending on their ability to deliver instead of considering nepotism, tribalism, friendship or their religious leanings.

"It is from these candidates we shall appoint the prime minister, Zanzibar's second vice-president, ministers, National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, among other top leaders; therefore we should elect candidates who are ready to serve this nation and who know the country's policies well, he said.

He further asked members to consider candidates' patriotism to the country, who are ready to work for the interest of the people as well as those who are accepted by the electorate in their respective constituencies.

Dr Magufuli said that the party's Central Committee (CC) and the Committee on Defence and Ethics meetings which met on Tuesday and Wednesday, had picked competent candidates who would help the party to secure a landslide victory during the October 28 General Election.

"In our final NEC meeting, we will not favour any candidate or deny anyone their rights during the process, and the good news is that personally I went through every document before today's final NEC meeting, therefore, whoever will have queries after the names are out can come and seek clarification because we gathered enough evidence by using our different relevant organs," he noted.

Dr Magufuli further took time to explain how the ruling party was well accepted by many Tanzanians, giving the evidence of the recent party primaries whereby 10,367 aspirants picked up nomination forms.

"This is an open evidence that our party is the most loved in the country, and that is why many people collected nomination forms and I am sure that even in the African continental context, no party had ever attracted as many aspirants as CCM has done," he said.