South Africa: Showmax Pro Now Available With Live Sport in South Africa

MultiChoice Group-owned Showmax has rolled out a Pro version of its service in South Africa, offering the full catalogue of content, plus live-streamed sport.

Showmax Pro prices are as follows, R449/month (26.03 USD) (compared to R99/month (5.74 USD) for the non-sports version), or R225/month (13.04 USD) for a mobile-only version that streams in standard definition to only one device at a time.

Live sports events will include matches from the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, the Diamond League, the Premier Soccer League and the UEFA Champions League. Other sports like athletics, running, boxing, swimming, extreme sports, e-sports, basketball, triathlon, horse racing, netball and hockey is also available on the platform except Rugby which is not included.

Showmax Pro enables users to stream in high definition with two simultaneous streams, with up to five devices that can be registered. The mobile-only version is in SD, not HD, and offers only one stream at a time and permits only one device to be registered to the service.