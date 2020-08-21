Tunisia: Monastir - Technical Phase of Ecological Training Centre Finalised

Tunis/Tunisia — The technical study for the construction of an ecological training center at the Falaise (Monastir) has been finalised, president of the association "Notre Grand Bleu" Ahmed Souki told TAP.

The work of this project, which will be carried out with a budget of 500 thousand dinars including 200 thousand dinars granted by the Swedish Cooperation Agency, should end in September 2020 and the project will be operational in March 2021.

Located in the Monastir Cliff, the project consists of a building made of ecological and renewable materials, a green area and an aquarium for sea turtles.

The centre also includes an ecological museum, a laboratory for students, an organic products shop, a scientific diving club and a sea turtle rescue club.

According to the same source, this centre, which is the third of its kind in the Mediterranean basin after that of Croatia and Turkey, will be operated by the association "Notre Grand Bleu" under the supervision of the municipal services of Monastir.