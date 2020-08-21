Tunisia: Monastir - Technical Phase of Ecological Training Centre Finalised

20 August 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The technical study for the construction of an ecological training center at the Falaise (Monastir) has been finalised, president of the association "Notre Grand Bleu" Ahmed Souki told TAP.

The work of this project, which will be carried out with a budget of 500 thousand dinars including 200 thousand dinars granted by the Swedish Cooperation Agency, should end in September 2020 and the project will be operational in March 2021.

Located in the Monastir Cliff, the project consists of a building made of ecological and renewable materials, a green area and an aquarium for sea turtles.

The centre also includes an ecological museum, a laboratory for students, an organic products shop, a scientific diving club and a sea turtle rescue club.

According to the same source, this centre, which is the third of its kind in the Mediterranean basin after that of Croatia and Turkey, will be operated by the association "Notre Grand Bleu" under the supervision of the municipal services of Monastir.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.