Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Adibara Quarantine Centre in Gash Barka Region.

The two patients are nationals who returned from Sudan recently.

On the other hand, thirteen patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and were released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 274.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date is 306.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

20 August 2020