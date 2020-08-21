Mali - West African States to Send Delegation 'Immediately'

20 August 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Leaders of the West African group ECOWAS pledged action following a military coup in Mali that sent shockwaves around the region.

West African leaders on Thursday called for the ousted president of Mali to be restored to office while also seeking a return of constitutional order following the coup that took place in the country earlier this week.

"We have decided to immediately send a high-level delegation in order to ensure the immediate return of constitutional order," said the chair of the regional bloc ECOWAS, Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou.

"We call for the restoration of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as president," Issoufou said in the final statement of a video summit.

"Mali is in a critical situation," the statement continued, "with serious risks that a collapse of the state and institutions leads to reversals in the fight against terrorism and organised crime, with every consequence for all our community. This country needs our solidarity even more."

Issoufou told the leaders of Tuesday's coup d'etat that they bore "responsibility for the safety and security" of President Keita, as well as other detained officials.

Macron calls for civilian rule

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that his country, along with Germany, condemned the coup and wanted the quickest possible transition to civilian rule.

Macron also said that nothing should divert attention away from the fight against Islamist violence in Sahel, the semiarid zone of western and north-central Africa.

The coup

The coup began on Tuesday when soldiers took up arms at a military base in Kati, 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Mali's capital city, Bamako, before arresting senior military officers and civil servants.

Rebel troops subsequently surrounded President Keita's private residence and fired shots into the air before taking the leader into custody.

(AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.