Nigeria: Buhari Appoints Amokachi As Special Assistant On Sports

Former Super Eagles striker and Nigeria's Football Ambassador Daniel Amokachi has been appointed as Special Assistant on Sports to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to his letter of appointment dated August 17th 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha , stated " I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari , President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports.

As Special Assistant on Sports, Amokachi duty include but not limited to advising the President on all sports matters.

The Former Everton of England player was earlier in the year named Nigeria's Football Ambassador. Although a ceremonial role, he is expected to mentor youngsters.

Amokachi fondly called 'Da Bull' began his career in Kaduna with Ranchers Bees Football Club. He played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids in the MLS. He was thrice voted the third best player in Africa.

He played in three World Cup finals, won two AFCON titles as both player and assistant coach to Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Samson Siasia and Lars Largerback.

He won Gold in the Football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Since his career got truncated by injury, he has coached the U-23 National Team, served as Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles and coached Nasarrawa United.

Meanwhile, CEO of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe , has congratulated Amokachi on his new job as Special on Sports to President Buhari.

Egbe in his good will message said Amokachi's appointment would add value to sports in the country and also make him contribute more positively to the growth of the sector.

"I m happy the President has made him (Amokachi) his SA Sports. Amokachi would add value to Nigerian sports. Combining it with his Ambassadorial role would bring out the best in him," Egbe said.

Egbe charged the former Super Eagles midfielder to use his position to see that sports get more attention from government, especially at this time in the nation's history when the youths need to take to sports rather than taking to crime and other social vices.

He stressed that PMB has done the right thing by saddling an ex international with the task of being his adviser on sports.

"This is putting a round peg in a round hole. I say Congratulations to Amokachi and thank you to President Buhari. This is a development that would lift Nigerian sports," Egbe stated.