South Africa: City of Cape Town Blames Covid-19 for R400m Budget Rollover

In the 2020/21 adjusted budget, the City of Cape Town rolled over about R400m from incomplete projects from the previous financial year. The EFF, ANC, Cope and ACDP rejected the adjusted budget, which did not stop the majority DA getting the budget approved and adopted.

The City of Cape Town says Covid-19 delayed some of its projects, leaving about R400-million to be rolled over to the 2020/21 adjusted budget.

The rolled-over money is for projects that weren't completed by the end of June. Contractors couldn't work onsite during Level 4 and Level 5 of the lockdown, which affected spending and the completion of projects, said Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson at Thursday's council meeting.

One example, he said, was the delay of a site handover of the Green Point Park Environmental Education project which resulted in planned work not being completed by 30 June.

But Xolani Sotashe, ANC caucus leader, said the City was using Covid-19 as a scapegoat.

"Don't use Covid-19 as a scapegoat for mediocrity. What have you been doing for the past eight months with your projects?" asked Sotashe. EFF councillor Mbulelo Dwane agreed.

