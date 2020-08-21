South Africa: City of Cape Town Blames Covid-19 for R400m Budget Rollover

20 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

In the 2020/21 adjusted budget, the City of Cape Town rolled over about R400m from incomplete projects from the previous financial year. The EFF, ANC, Cope and ACDP rejected the adjusted budget, which did not stop the majority DA getting the budget approved and adopted.

The City of Cape Town says Covid-19 delayed some of its projects, leaving about R400-million to be rolled over to the 2020/21 adjusted budget.

The rolled-over money is for projects that weren't completed by the end of June. Contractors couldn't work onsite during Level 4 and Level 5 of the lockdown, which affected spending and the completion of projects, said Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson at Thursday's council meeting.

One example, he said, was the delay of a site handover of the Green Point Park Environmental Education project which resulted in planned work not being completed by 30 June.

But Xolani Sotashe, ANC caucus leader, said the City was using Covid-19 as a scapegoat.

"Don't use Covid-19 as a scapegoat for mediocrity. What have you been doing for the past eight months with your projects?" asked Sotashe. EFF councillor Mbulelo Dwane agreed.

R10-million of the rolled-over funds will go to the Human Settlements directorate, while R11-million...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.