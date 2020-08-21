South Africa: Sasha Stevenson - Using the Law to Fight for Social Justice

analysis

Making the law work for people and making the Constitution the heartbeat of South Africa's democracy is still what human rights lawyer Sasha Stevenson is ready to get in the ring to fight for.

Blingy things and trinkets may be some people's idea of treasure. For Sasha Stevenson though, treasure is also her drawer filled with T-shirts.

They're protest T-shirts - cheaply printed, mass-produced and in sizes that maybe don't fit properly. But they are a cherished uniform of solidarity, a statement of intent in fabric. It's about having skin in the game in her fight to uphold rights, making demands heard and her commitment to staying the course for struggles that aren't over yet.

Stevenson leads the health rights programme at SECTION27, the public interest law centre that celebrated its tenth year this year. She joined the organisation in 2012 after leaving a job in corporate law.

The corporate space was good training though, she says. It helped her see that there are networks and allies that can be found in unexpected places and that people can work across sectors. There was the odd fun perk too, she says, like "the fancy year-end dinners". But in high school already...