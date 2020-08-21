South Africa: Solidarity Fund's Spending Under Scrutiny, SIU Investigates Billions in Tenders, and the Tourism Industry Plans Its Reboot

20 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Thursday, there were more questions than answers around the Solidarity Fund's R1.123bn spending. Meanwhile, the SIU filled Parliament in on its investigations into more than 600 tenders and contracts related to Covid-19 spending. Airport Companies South Africa has secured another loan to help it recover from the shock of lockdown, while the tourism industry plans its reboot.

Covid-19 in South Africa

Over the past five months, the Solidarity Fund has amassed R3.06-billion in donations to assist with responding to Covid-19 in South Africa. As of 19 August, the fund has spent R1.123-billion. It has repeatedly promised a high degree of transparency and a decidedly anti-corruption strategy in terms of procurement. However, little information is forthcoming about which suppliers have been paid for specific goods and services. As Rebecca Davis writes, information about spending on specific projects -- such as testing or gender-based violence prevention -- is not readily available and the Fund's two spending...

