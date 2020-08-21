Rwanda: Munyangaju Urges Federations for Equal Opportunities in Sports

As the country is getting closer to the return of sports action, all federations and sports associations have been urged to provide equal opportunities for men and women athletes in their respective recovery plans.

Rwanda, just like many African nations, is looking at getting national teams back to training following the announcement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations and the Qatar World Cup would resume in November.

In addition, clubs are also looking at the resumption of action after the local football governing body (Ferwafa) said a fortnight ago that the 2020/21 season will start on October 30.

Via her Twitter account on Thursday, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, the Minister for Sports, reminded stakeholders in various disciplines that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected all athletes, calling for equal opportunities when competitions resume.

"As we prepare to resume sports events with Continental and World Bodies already gearing up with new calendars for resumption of postponed events, let us recall that the Covid-19 has impacted all men and women athletes," she said.

"To all federations and sport associations, it is our duty to make sure that in our respective recovery plans, opportunities for men and women athletes are given equally."

This publication understands that the Ministry of Sports will hold a consultative meeting with stakeholders to discuss the resumption of team training.

Individual sports such as tennis and golf were given all-clear to start training in June.

