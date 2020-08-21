Ethiopia: Awash Int'l Bank Purchases Bond Worth 25 Mln Birr

Addis Ababa — Awash International Bank purchased 25 million birr worth bond to finance the construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The Bank today handed over the bond to the Office of the National Council for Coordination of Public Participation on the GERD.

On the occasion, Bank CEO Tsehay Shiferaw said the bank has purchased the bond as endorsement for the successful completion of the first filling of the dam.

The Bank has been contributing money at various times since the launching of the construction of the dam and it will further continue to its support, he said.

The CEO also called on other banks to further reinforce their support to the dam construction.

The office has collected more than 116 million birr merely in a month.

So far the public have contributed over 13 billion Birr for the dam being constructed fully with local funds.

