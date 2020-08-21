Nigeria's Total Coronavirus Deaths Almost 1, 000

The number of deaths thus far in Nigeria as a result of COVID-19 complications almost reached a thousand threshold on Thursday after seven people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Thursdays' death tally took the total number of fatalities in the west African nation to 992.

Authorities have issued a fresh warning to citizens to take preventive measures against the coronavirus as the country's death toll nears 1,000.

"Figures show that Nigeria is sadly approaching the symbolic 1,000 number of fatalities, a grim reality that should be a wakeup call for us," Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said Monday at a briefing in Abuja.

Nigeria's total coronavirus cases surpassed 50, 00 on Wednesday.

Four hundred and seventy six new infections were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 50,964.

This was disclosed by the NCDC, the agency heading Nigeria's national response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the deadly pneumonia-like disease that has spread to over 200 countries, infecting more than 22 million.

Nigeria has been reporting cases below 500 for weeks, except Wednesday when 593 cases were found.

According to the NCDC data, there are still over 12, 000 active cases across the country.

A total of 37, 569 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country's 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.

The 476 new cases are from the following 18 states:

Lagos-235 FCT-44 Kaduna-41 Borno-33 Plateau-28 Abia-13 Edo-13 Rivers-12 Imo-11 Oyo-10 Kano-9 Kwara-7 Enugu-5 Katsina-5 Gombe-4 Ogun-4 Nasarawa-1 Zamfara-1

With more than half of the daily tally of over 200 Thursday, Lagos further stretched it's lead on the number of infections to nearly 18, 000, about a third of the country's total.

Earlier on Monday at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that international flights will resume on August 29.

Local flights had resumed about a month ago as the country struggle to balance reopening its economy with fighting the contagion.