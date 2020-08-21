Nigeria: Buhari Renews Key Appointments in Niger Delta Power Holding Company

20 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the re-appointment of the Managing Director and two Executive Directors in the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Nigeria Limited.

The renewal was made public by Willie Bassey, Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Among those whose appointments were renewed is Joseph Ugbo, the Managing Director. Mr Ugbo's renewal of appointment took effect from August 25, 2020, the statement said.

Similarly, two other officials whose appointments were renewed are Ife Oyedele and Babayo Shehu, Executive Directors on Engineering & Technical Services and Finance & Administration, respectively.

Both renewal of appointments also took effect from August 25.

The statement noted that Mr Buhari enjoins the appointees to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to reposition and reinvigorate the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Nigeria Limited.

"He also directed them to discharge their responsibilities with utmost sense of Government's commitment to the provision of adequate power to Nigerians," the statement said.

