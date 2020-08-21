Tanzania: President Appointees Whose Electoral Dreams Froze...

IT was mixed fortunes for presidential appointees who relinquished their positions for elective positions ahead of the upcoming General Election in October this year.

The names of the appointees which include former regional commissioners, district commissioners and district administrative secretaries were for the better part of this week put on the chopping board, scrutinised to see if they were deemed fit to run for the elective positions, under the CCM National Executive Council's(NEC) perspective.

Former Manyara Regional Commissioner Mr Alexander Mnyeti was among the presidential appointees who opted to relinquish the post, his salary and all the privileges that come with the status to vie for the Misungwi Parliamentary seat.

The youthful turned politician had on July 14 this year collected his nomination form, a prerequisite of signaling one's interest in an elective position.

He successfully outshone former Home Affairs Minister Mr Charles Kitwanga by 406 votes, against 259 that were amassed by the latter.

Yesterday, CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole declared Mr Mnyeti as the party's sole flag bearer for Misungwi constituency.

Another one featuring on the list is former Njombe Regional Commissioner Mr Christopher ole Sendeka.

The 56 year-old gave up his job, and expressed interest in the Simanjiro constituency, an area he served as an MP between 2010 and 2015.

The move compelled President Magufuli to replace him with Dr Jumanne Fhika in July this year.

Ole Sendeka defeated former Kakonko District Commissioner Mr Peter Toima in the party primaries and had his name endorsed by the Executive Council, vindicating his decision.

Little known Tumaini Magesa has announced his entry in the country's political sphere.

The former Kiteto District Commissioner, too, had to leave his presidential appointment as he eyed the Busanda parliamentary seat.

Mr Magesa won the party's primaries, albeit in the strangest ways, having bagged a mere 30 votes against 665 that were amassed by Masunga Kulwa Biteko, a twin brother to Minerals Minister Dotto Biteko and 94 votes garnered by former area MP Ms Lorencia Masele Bukwimba.

Notwithstanding his score, Mr Magesa was still approved by the ruling party as candidate in this year's election. Patrobas Katambi's political journey is nothing short of a "a roller-coaster ride".

After falling out with Chadema, where he was the party's youth wing chairman, the youthful politician joined the ruling party amidst insults from his former employers.

His bold move to CCM was justified after he was appointed by President Magufuli as the Dodoma District Commissioner in 2018.

Two years on, Mr Katambi's name has received NEC's nod after defeating the current First Vice President of the Pan- African Parliament (PAP), Mr Stephen Masele, for the Shinyanga Urban constituency.

Former Kongwa District Commissioner Mr Deo Ndejembi also features on the list of presidential appointees who gambled their way out.

Mr Ndejembi, who missed out in the 2015 CCM's party primaries to Joel Mwaka, was yesterday given the nod to contest in the upcoming General Election.

No sooner had he been replaced by Joseph Mafuru as the Dodoma city District Executive Director than Mr Godwin Emmanuel Kunambi got endorsed as the party's flag bearer for the Mlimba Constituency.

He too, had to relinquish his position to achieve his goal.

As for the former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Paul Makonda, he will definitely shed a tear or two after he failed to make the cut.

He joins other losers who chose to leave their positions and vie for parliamentary seats.

Also not spared by the primaries' results was former Moshi District Commissioner Mr Kippi Warioba who also relinquished his appointment for an elective position.

A son to former Tanzania Prime Minister Judge Joseph Sinde Warioba, Mr Kippi lost his bid to represent Kawe constituency by losing out to Furaha Dominick Jacob whose name has also been dropped to pave the way for Bishop Josephat Gwajima.