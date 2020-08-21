Tanzania: Sportsmen, Artistes in MPs Race

21 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

BONGO Flava music legend, Hamis Mwinjuma (Mwana FA) is a surprise package among sports and music personalities named by Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) as its candidate in the coming General Elections.

Mwinjuma, one of the long serving Bongo Flava trumpeters, will vie for Muheza constituency, according to the announcement released yesterday by the Chama Cha Mapinduzi's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole.

Mwana Falsafa as his popularly stage name, joins Hamisi Shaaban Taletale also known as "Babu Tale" who will vie for Morogoro East constituency.

Babu Tale is a talent manager and the cofounder of WCB Wasafi Music Label whose top stars include Diamond Platnumz, Madee, Rayvanny, Mbosso and Zuchu among others.

"We want all professions to be well represented, that's why we have music artistes in our team,' said Polepole thereafter.

Mwana FA, who is also a producer, his notable work is Iokote which brought Maua Sama to fame as her eponymous hit.

"Mwana FA is one of popular artistes who have contributed much to the growth of the music and arts sector," said Polepole after naming him among the aspirants.

Apart from the musician, Damas Ndumbaro who will vie for Songea Urban constituency and Nape Nnauye, aspirant for Mtama constituency are the only golfers in the list of this year's aspirants while Tarimba Abbas for Kinondoni constituency and the Singida United director, Festo Sanga, who will vie for a parliament ticket in Njombe region, are football personalities.

Besides playing himself, Ndumbaro has been campaigning to have a diplomatic golf tournament that will involve members of diplomats from East African bloc and the rest of the world.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.