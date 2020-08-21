Tanzania: Sportsmen, Artistes in MPs Race

BONGO Flava music legend, Hamis Mwinjuma (Mwana FA) is a surprise package among sports and music personalities named by Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) as its candidate in the coming General Elections.

Mwinjuma, one of the long serving Bongo Flava trumpeters, will vie for Muheza constituency, according to the announcement released yesterday by the Chama Cha Mapinduzi's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole.

Mwana Falsafa as his popularly stage name, joins Hamisi Shaaban Taletale also known as "Babu Tale" who will vie for Morogoro East constituency.

Babu Tale is a talent manager and the cofounder of WCB Wasafi Music Label whose top stars include Diamond Platnumz, Madee, Rayvanny, Mbosso and Zuchu among others.

"We want all professions to be well represented, that's why we have music artistes in our team,' said Polepole thereafter.

Mwana FA, who is also a producer, his notable work is Iokote which brought Maua Sama to fame as her eponymous hit.

"Mwana FA is one of popular artistes who have contributed much to the growth of the music and arts sector," said Polepole after naming him among the aspirants.

Apart from the musician, Damas Ndumbaro who will vie for Songea Urban constituency and Nape Nnauye, aspirant for Mtama constituency are the only golfers in the list of this year's aspirants while Tarimba Abbas for Kinondoni constituency and the Singida United director, Festo Sanga, who will vie for a parliament ticket in Njombe region, are football personalities.

Besides playing himself, Ndumbaro has been campaigning to have a diplomatic golf tournament that will involve members of diplomats from East African bloc and the rest of the world.