Tanzania: 2020/21 Season Should Bring Football to Next Level

SIMBA Day and Mwananchi Week fever is at peak and football fans are eagerly waiting to see who the Dar es Salaam football giants will parade on the day in their tailor made squads for 2020/21 season.

But all the two major events should not end as merely fanfare events since they serve as the testimony to have better, superior even exciting new season, less than that they might look as powder puff time-wasting celebrations.

We believe in this time of increased professionalism that having the two events, should mean in reality, like blowing whistle to signify a flamboyant start of the new Premier League season.

To the Tanzanian football lovers, together with the just released Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) fixture, this should be understood well that the league must not be lightly taken as just another Simba-Young Africans affair due to the teams' long dominion in the country's football scene.

The two giants' preparations and released fixture come at the time when the Premier League teams are fully engaged in handpicking best players who will serve them effectively before the transfer window is closed down this month.

We should stop our usual tradition to focus only on the giants Simba and Yanga and slightly on the agitators Azam FC, while little attention is taken to other teams including the newly promoted ones; Dodoma FC, Gwambina or wildcats Ihefu FC.

Turn of events and experience convince possible changes in this year's season taking into consideration the overall performance of teams like Namungo who last season finished fourth overall behind the three giants.

We would like to warn the teams featuring in the Premier League this season to be serious as competitors and not just watchers of what the giants' show.

Players in the teams, local and imports, should strive to demonstrate their skills in both individual and teamwork basis, since the Premier League also serves as a good market for talented players.

We would again insist the player engaged in the coming season to work hard for their teams and themselves as we have witnessed that football pays handsomely as an entertaining source of income.

We end by reminding players and teams that the best of players of the ended season that they stellar per performance should be also seen in CAF level tournaments like CAF Champions League and the Confederation while improving the country's FIFA rakings at the national level.