Tanzania: UDSM Contribution to Health Sector Innovations

FUKIZA Unadol is a traditional herb product manufactured by the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) purposely to fight coronavirus spread.

It was among the products showcased in the 44th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), with a good number of clients purchasing it, a sign of good public response to fight the pandemic.

'Fukiza' is a term that became famous in the country during the outbreak of the coronavirus. Practically, it is an exercise that involves vapour/steam bath while the bathing person covers the whole body (from head to toe) with clothes.

Soon after the outbreak, a team of 12 members from various colleges of UDSM was immediately formed to investigate plants whose products (leaves and barks) could be a solution for the coronavirus.

UDSM Deputy Principal at the College of Natural and Applied Sciences, Dr Steven Nyandoro explained that the team investigated some plants that have been used as traditional medicine, so as to establish if their (plants) products (leaves ad barks) have something to do with the coronavirus fight.

"We picked out only those whose products are not only serving as medicine but also are edible in nature," said Dr Nyandoro, but refraining from exposing the plants used in the processes, under the ground that more researches were underway; hence, exposing some details could lead to plagiarism.

He further explained that researchers had processed the plants' products to have what is called essential oil, which is what is exactly sought by anyone who practises 'Fukiza'.

Eventually the team came up with a small plastic bottle of essential oil, with a brand of Unadol Fukiza, to help people avoid their usual routine of carrying bunches of leaves and barks while what they need is only the essential oil.

The dosage is a single drop of Unadol in a small cup of the boiled water or tea, that should be taken two or three times a day, said Dr Nyandoro, adding that "That is one.... Secondly; the user should pour three drops of unadol in the boiling water, cover the body and direct the face in the vapour, for between five and ten minutes.

Once the steam appeared to be most powerful, he/she should uncover (him/herself) for sometimes and repeat the exercise until the steam is over." Both exercises (drinking and fukiza) should be practiced twice a day, for three to four consecutive days.

Not only Fukiza unadol but also UDSM exhibited the 'Low Cost View Vein' product, invented by JAFREX Systems Company Limited in consultation of the university. The technology is for easing the visibility of blood vessels for the purpose of simplifying medication through determining the right spot, hence, provide timely appropriate treatment.

It is also for helping health service providers to reduce time spent in searching blood vessels, as well as cutting pains to the patient as multiple injections are no longer practiced (in searching blood vessels).

The Company's Managing Director, Mr Fredrick Isango said that the idea came after they observed that several mistakes and inaccuracies are made when intravenous injections are performed on patients, causing severe pain and swelling of the injected place due to multiple perforations on the skin in search of veins.

He reiterated that guesswork on manually determining veins creates delays, which is a common task in hospitals whereas immediate injections with slight delays may cause deaths. "People suffering from high blood pressure normally don't survive in such scenarios, we lose them as we see health service providers trying multiple injections in search of the veins," he said.

According to him, the technology is set to be in place (hospitals) country-wide from October this year, and that its presence has multiple benefits in the health sector, including saving costs the government used to incur for importation of the vein screening/detecting machines.

Again, it also appeared to be a serious challenge when the imported machine experiences technical fault while there is neither spare parts nor reliable technicians to fix the problem. According to him, it costs up to 10m/- for an imported vein screening device while his locally made (machine) will be available for not more than 2m/-, per unit/piece.

Commenting on the technology benefits, Mr Isango said that through selling it to hospitals will provide employment to all 31 regions, with two or three representatives (in every region) for preventive maintenance and periodic training.

"This will increase internal revenue and provide jobs. Again, open doors for export within East Africa and the world will be value added and made for export, providing foreign currency to our nation, hence, Gross Domestic Product raise and improve living standards," he said, adding: "Decrease unnecessary deaths when patients with emergency cases, including diabetic and high blood pressure sufferers have timely treatments as results of immediate veins screening."